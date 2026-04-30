Skip to Content
Breaking News

Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends on I-10 near Date Palm Drive, suspect arrested

By
New
Published 7:01 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) --Drivers along Interstate 10 experienced delays Thursday morning after a law enforcement pursuit ended on the eastbound side of the freeway near Date Palm Drive.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were initially dispatched around 4:55 a.m. to the 25000 block of Silent Creek Road in Moreno Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later located traveling northbound near Gilman Springs Road and Highway 79.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, prompting a pursuit that continued onto the eastbound I-10.

The pursuit came to an end near Date Palm Drive, where the vehicle stopped on the freeway. Deputies gave commands for the driver to exit the vehicle. The suspect complied and was taken into custody without incident.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.