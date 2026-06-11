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Breaking News

Northbound State Route 86 closed after crash involving two semi trucks

MGN Online
By
New
Published 5:46 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Northbound State Route 86 is closed at 50th Avenue Thursday morning after a crash involving two semi trucks and another vehicle in Coachella.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, one semi truck rear-ended another in the northbound lanes. A third vehicle then crashed into the trucks, causing one of the semis to catch fire.

No major injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backing up in the area as crews work to clear the scene. Live traffic maps show heavy delays approaching the closure.

CHP is directing drivers to use alternate routes, including Tyler Street and 50th Avenue to Grapefruit Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays during the morning commute.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.

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María García

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