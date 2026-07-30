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Two Semi Crash Shuts Down I-10 Near Airport Boulevard

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:08 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- A crash involving two semi-trucks closed Interstate 10 near Airport Boulevard early Thursday morning after one big rig overturned and debris covered the freeway.

CHP diverted traffic off the freeway at Airport Boulevard and directed drivers to use State Route 111 while Caltrans and tow crews cleared the scene.

According to CHP, one person was taken to the hospital with back and neck injuries.

News Channel 3 has reached out to officials for more information.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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María García

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