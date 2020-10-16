Live at noon: Homekey awards announcement by Gov. Newsom

California

Governor Newsom is set to announce the fifth round of awards provided under a program called Homekey. It's California's effort to help cities and counties develop permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Homekey in Coachella Valley

Over the summer, the City of Palm Springs unanimously approved allocating $3 million out of $10 million in state funding it received to a low-income permanent housing project. Officials have been considering whether to convert Ivy Palm Resort at 2000 N Palm Canyon Drive into apartments that could house individuals and families.

"It’s not a shelter, it’s not a drop-in facility. It’s basically a facility for really low-income housing," Public Policy Advisor for Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Greg Rodriguez said in August.

The opportunity emerged from COVID-19 relief funds. Under California's Homekey grant program $550 million is available through the state's allocation of federal coronavirus aid. Public entities can apply for grants to transform hotels, motels and buildings into long-term housing facilities.