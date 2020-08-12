Palm Springs allocates $3 million to permanently house homeless

News

The city of Palm Springs has unanimously approved allocating $3 out of $10 million in state funding to a permanent housing project at an existing hotel. Officials are currently considering whether to convert Ivy Palm Resort into apartments and units that could house individuals and families.

"There will be 24/7 support on the location," Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors said.

The project aims at giving people a home, while also providing job training. Mayor Kors said they also plan to have a restaurant on site where people can gain experience and work, before eventually moving on to other jobs.

