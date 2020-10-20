Restaurants prepare to operate without indoor dining under purple tier restrictions

California

Diners enjoyed their meals and drinks outside at Lulu California Bistro and outside is where they will remain at least for the next three weeks as Riverside County moves back to purple.

Customer Lisa Redwine, also in the restaurant business, was disappointed at hearing the news.

"I'm a little shocked right now, just hearing this with you telling me. I mean it's unfortunate that businesses have to close back down," said Redwine.

Thankfully for Lulu's, Chief Operating Officer John Shay says they're holding their own, and are positioned to make it through the next go round without indoor dining.

It was back on September 22nd when they were allowed to serve meals indoors at reduced capacity under the red tier.

But, Tuesday morning, Lulu's and other businesses learned they have 72 hours to comply with purple restrictions.

"It is not unexpected but it is an overreaction. We are urging the Governor to take a different look at this," said Shay.

For most restaurants the news is not good.

The California Restaurant Association says about 30 percent of restaurants around the state will close permanently or reduce the number of their locations as a result of Covid-19 and the shutdowns.

While wanting more business, the server in charge at Happy Sushi on Palm Canyon is supportive of going back to purple, partly for personal reasons.

"I live with my parents and next to my grandparents and they have a high risk for disease. Because of that I have to be careful who I serve," said Ernest Cuabo.

News Channel 3 also spoke with the head of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Nona Watson said if counties are being evaluated based on specific metrics when it comes to Covid-19 case numbers, that tests should be "more readily available" an also "easier to take".