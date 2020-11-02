Skip to Content
California
Judge rules against Gov. Newsom in lawsuit challenging executive order

A State Superior Court judge ruled against Governor Gavin Newsom in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of his executive orders.

Judge Sarah Heckman ruled that Newsom's executive No. N-67-20 was indeed unconstitutional.

The order required that all California residents registered to vote in the Nov. elections receive vote-by-mail ballots. The order also required one voting place per 10,000 residents be available from Oct 31 to Nov 2 for at least 8 hours.

Read the full vote-by-mail executive orderDownload

As part of Heckman's ruling, she also issued a permanent injunction preventing Newsom from making further unconstitutional orders.

The lawsuit was brought about by California Assemblymembers James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin).

"We've been arguing that the California Emergency Services Act does not provide for one-man rule. Today, the court agreed with us," Gallagher and Kiley said. "This is a victory for separation of powers. The Governor has continued to create and change state law without public input and without the deliberate process provided by the legislature. Today, the judicial branch again gave him the chack that was needed and the Constitution requires."

The court's decision does not impact the 2020 election protocols.

Full Gallagher and Kiley vs Newsom rulingDownload

The ruling does not affect the Governor's stay-at-home orders, as local State Senator Melissa Melendez pointed out.

There has been no word on whether Newsom will attempt to appeal the decision.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

