Riverside County’s metrics continue to increase; 11 counties move back a tier in state’s reopening plan

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosted his weekly video news conference at noon on Tuesday to provide an update on the response to coronavirus cases.

Riverside County continued to move farther away from the metrics needed to be able to reopen businesses once again.

13.9 Adjusted Case Rate (Last week - 11.5) --- Needs to be 4.0 – 7.0

6.7% positivity rate (Last week - 5.9%) --- Needs to be 5.0 – 8.0%

8.5% HEQ rate (Last week - 7.8%) --- Needs to be 5.3 – 8.0%

13.1 new cases per 100K (Last week - 11.5) --- Needs to be between 4 to 7 cases per day per 100K

In addition, 11 counties across the state moved back a tier this week.

Sacramento, San Diego, and Stanislaus counties moved back to the purple tier

Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer, and Santa Cruz moved back to the red tier

Modoc, Siskiyou, and Trinity counties moved back to the orange tier

Hospitalizations continue to increase not just in Riverside County but across the state.

Hospitalizations have increased 31.6% over the last 14 days across the state

ICUs have increased by 29.6% over the last 14 days

