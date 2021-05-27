Watch: Gov. Newsom set to announce $116.5M vaccine incentive program

California

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new $116.5M vaccine incentive program to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated ahead of the state's June 15 reopening.

California reported that more than 36 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date. With the recent expanded eligibility to 12-15-year-olds, California estimates there are now 12 million people who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials hope the new plan will encourage those who haven't received the vaccine to go and do so for the chance to win prizes.

Prizes include:

$15 million Grand cash prize split between 10 vaccinated Californians

$50,000 Fridays cash prizes for 30 vaccinated Californians

To be eligible for either prize, you must be a California resident, 12 years and older, and have already received at least a first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine..

Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes.

Starting on May 27, the first two million Californians (Ages 12+) to start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will receive:

A $50 virtual card (which can be spent online, in-store where major debit cards are accepted, or added to a mobile wallet to be used to shop in-stores that accept mobile wallets),

Or a $50 grocery gift card from Kroger (which includes Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.),

Or a $50 grocery gift card from Albertsons (which includes Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Andronico’s Community Markets).

If you get vaccinated on or after May 27, you’ll get a redemption code by text or email within 7-10 days after your last vaccination. For those receiving a two-dose series, your $50 card will be set aside until your completed second dose.

If you do not have a mobile phone or email address, then 7-10 days after your vaccination, you can call 1-833-993-3873 to receive a physical card.

If you don’t have a permanent address, then 7-10 days after your vaccination, call 1-833-993-3873 to coordinate delivery of your $50 card.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible.

Winners who are younger than 18, will need to have their parent or guardian complete the card selection process, unless they are an emancipated minor.

For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win

Walk-in clinics in the Coachella Valley include:

Indio Fairgrounds (Fullenwider Auditorium) [Curative]

46350 Arabia St, Indio

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

DOHC Indio – Pfizer

81880 Dr Carreon Blvd C206 Indio CA 92201

Mon - Fri 8 AM - 4 PM

Palm Springs Convention Center [Curative]

277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs

Mon - Fri: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

DOHC Palm Springs - Pfizer

275 N El Cielo Rd A102 Palm Springs CA 92262

Mon - Fri 8 AM - 4 PM

For a list of vaccination clinics in the Coachella Valley and across Riverside County, visit

rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine