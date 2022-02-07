California extends COVID-19 sick pay through September

The California Legislature passed a bill that requires most companies to give employees up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick with the coronavirus.

The bill is retroactive from Jan. 1 and will remain in place through September.

At the beginning of the pandemic, state and federal laws required employers to give their workers paid time off if they got sick with the coronavirus. But many of those laws have expired. California’s law expired last September.

After the omicron variant of the virus fueled a surge of new cases, labor unions pressured state officials to revive the law and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a deal to do so with legislative leaders.

California is the fourth state to require paid time off for workers who get sick with the coronavirus. Similar mandates are still in effect in Massachusetts, Colorado and New York, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Five other states — Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington — have paid sick leave laws that, while not COVID-specific, can be used cover time off from the coronavirus.

