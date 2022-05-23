Anaheim mayor announces resignation in face of FBI probe

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned today, saying he did not want to be a "distraction" as the FBI probes allegations he fed insider information to the Los Angeles Angels in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium in the hopes of a substantial campaign donation as well as cheating on sales taxes for a helicopter he bought.

The resignation will take effect Tuesday.

Sidhu's attorney, Paul Meyer, issued a statement Monday denying his client did anything wrong in the stadium deal, but was stepping down to help the city move forward. Sidhu's resignation came as the rest of the council called on him last week to step down.

Sidhu "has always, as his foremost priority, acted in the best interests of the city of Anaheim, and he does so today,'' Meyer said.

"In order to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great city to move forward without distraction, Harry Sidhu has resigned from his post as mayor effective May 24, 2022," Meyer said. "Meeting the needs of the community has been and will always be Harry Sidhu's top priority."

Meyer said a "fair and thorough investigation will prove that (Sidhu) did not leak secret information in the hopes of a later political campaign contribution."

Rather, Sidhu's "unwavering goal from the start has been to keep the Angels in Anaheim, so that this vibrant social and economic relationship would continue."

Sidhu joined the city's group of negotiators "to help reach a mutually beneficial agreement between Anaheim and the Angels," Meyer said.