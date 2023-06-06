Skip to Content
California

Disneyland unveils summer discount tickets for California residents

Cropped Tuxyso / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
By
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:07 PM

Disneyland Resort unveiled a summer discount ticket offer for California residents today, with prices as low as $249 for three days admission.

Under the deal, California residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for $249 for visits on Monday through Thursday, or $299 for visits on any day of the week.

For an additional cost, tickets can be upgraded to Park Hopper tickets.   

The discounted tickets went on sale Tuesday. The tickets must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28.   

A ticket and reservation are both still required for admission. Park officials urged customers to make reservations early, noting that availability will be limited on select days, particularly as the expiration date of the tickets nears.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content