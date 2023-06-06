Disneyland unveils summer discount tickets for California residents

Disneyland Resort unveiled a summer discount ticket offer for California residents today, with prices as low as $249 for three days admission.

Under the deal, California residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for $249 for visits on Monday through Thursday, or $299 for visits on any day of the week.

For an additional cost, tickets can be upgraded to Park Hopper tickets.

The discounted tickets went on sale Tuesday. The tickets must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28.

A ticket and reservation are both still required for admission. Park officials urged customers to make reservations early, noting that availability will be limited on select days, particularly as the expiration date of the tickets nears.