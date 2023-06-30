Weather Recap: June 2023

To put it simply, June of 2023 was mild! This June only saw five days above the average temperature for that given day, one day at the average, and 24 days below average.

That brings the overall average low for the month to 68.9° while the average high was 97.8°. To compare, the average low for Palm Springs on June 1st is 69° warms to 77° by the 30th. The average high for Palm Springs on June 1st is 100° and rises to 107° by the end of the month.

Looking back over the past decade, the average number of 100°+ days Palm Springs would experience in June is 25.4 days. 2023 stands apart with only 14 days in the triple digits. The last time the month recorded that low of a number was in 2011.

0.00" of rain was recorded in Palm Springs but based on 30-year averages, that's appropriate for the month of June.