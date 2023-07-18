Skip to Content
3-year-old accidentally fatally shoots 1-year-old sibling

Published 4:08 PM

A 1-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by her 3-year-old sibling in Fallbrook today.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 1100 block of South Stagecoach Lane near Hidden Walk Lane at around 7:30 a.m. about a report regarding an accidental shooting.   

A preliminary investigation led deputies to discover that a 3-year-old got ahold of an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot their 1-year-old sister in the head.

According to the sheriff's department, paramedics arrived at the location to transport the 1-year-old to Palomar Hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at around 8:30 a.m. despite life-saving efforts.

"The sheriff's department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's department, the medical examiner's office is also investigating to determine the cause and manner of death.   

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. During after-business hours, calls should be directed to 858-565-5200.

City News Service

