The hottest summer ever recorded across the globe

All three months of meteorological summer (June, July and August) in 2023 fall within the top ten hottest months of all time across the globe! June 2023 was the 8th hottest month on record, with an average temperature of 16.51°C (61.72°F). August 2023 was the second hottest month on record, only being beaten by July 2023. These months had average temperatures of 16.82°C (62.28°F) and 16.95°C (62.51°F) respectively.

Across the globe, we continue to inch closer and closer to reaching 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average. The graph below shows the trend of average global temperatures going back to the 1950s. As well, the graph shows whether each year was an El Niño (red), La Niña (blue) or a neutral year (gray) and their relative strengths. El Niño tends to provide a bit of a boost to global temperatures, although this is more prevalent during the second year of El Niño.

It's not just air temperatures either. Sea surface temperatures during the summer of 2023 have also been record shattering. Every day between July 31 and August 31 of 2023 saw global average sea surface temperatures well above the previous record, set back in March of 2016. This can have wide-reaching impacts ranging from more intense tropical cyclones, coral bleaching, and accelerating the rate of melting sea ice.

