UPS driver shot to death in Irvine; Possible suspect arrested after standoff

A United Parcel Service driver was fatally shot today in Irvine, and a possible suspect was arrested hours later following a brief standoff with SWAT officers in an unincorporated area near Orange.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday at Chrysler and Bendix, according to Kyle Oldoerp of the Irvine Police Department.

The victim was shot multiple times. There was no immediate word on what may have prompted the shooting.

Several hours later, police caught up to a silver pickup at Santiago Canyon Road near Chapman Avenue that investigators believed was connected to the shooting, Oldoerp said. Video from the scene around 6 p.m. showed the pickup pinned by a pair of armored SWAT vehicles, with additional officers stationed on a hillside above the standoff.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were seen firing what appeared to be tear gas into the cab of the truck, and a short time later, a police canine was deployed, engaging a man in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. After a short struggle, officers moved in and pulled the man from the vehicle and took him into custody.

There did not appear to be any other people in the truck. The person pulled from the truck appeared to have some possible bite injuries, but the severity was unknown.

Any witnesses with information on the shooting were asked to call police at 949-724-7200.