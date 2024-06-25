Entire Bakersfield Chapter of Hells Angels arrested on multiple violent charges

Six members of an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang known as "Hells Angels" were arrested today on various violent charges following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Early this morning, officers arrested Ricardo Alvarez, 42, of Bakersfield, Armando Villasenor, 55, of Bakersfield, Joseph Soto Sr., 57, of Bakersfield, Joseph Soto Jr., 33, of Bakersfield, Joshua Zavala, 31, of Bakersfield, and John Seeger, 57, of Bakersfield. A seventh individual, Joshua Vaughn, 37, of Bakersfield, was already in law enforcement custody on other charges.

Alvarez, Villasenor, Soto Sr., Soto Jr., and Zavala are all active members of the Bakersfield chapter of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Vaughn and Seeger are members of the Sons Of Hell Motorcycle Club, a sub-affiliate Motorcycle Club that takes orders and direction from the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Additionally, eight search warrants were executed at various locations throughout Bakersfield. During these searches, approximately 25 firearms, ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and gang affiliate paraphernalia were seized by more than 150 law enforcement personnel.

All seven suspects were charged with kidnapping, first degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness or victim, and elder abuse. They have been booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Lerdo Facility.

This investigation is still ongoing. All charges are being referred to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.