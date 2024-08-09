LA-area man sentenced to 20 years for assault on police during Capitol Riot

A Van Nuys man was sentenced today to 20 years behind bars for attacking police with a metal pole and other makeshift weapons on Jan. 6, 2021, during the U.S. Capitol riot.

David Nicholas Dempsey's prison term is the second-longest Capitol riot sentence handed down among the hundreds of Capitol breach prosecutions to date in federal court in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, Dempsey was captured in numerous videos taken on the Capitol's lower west terrace on Jan. 6. He wore various outfits, but predominantly a black shirt, dark helmet, goggles and an American flag cloth covering most of his face, federal prosecutors said.

In several still photos, Dempsey can be seen using various objects, including a crutch and a metal pole, as bludgeoning weapons or projectiles against the line of law enforcement officers protecting the tunnel in front of the west terrace entrance. Additional video footage shows Dempsey using what appears to be pepper spray against police.

Dempsey pleaded guilty in January to two counts of assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon.

In the 43 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,488 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 550 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.