Firefighters rescue man caught in tortilla-making machine

Emergency crews came to the rescue of a man who got his arm caught up to the shoulder today in a tortilla-making machine at a San Diego-area grocery store.   

The accident occurred about 10 a.m. Friday at Sawaya Brothers Market, 425 S. 30th Street, just north of Ocean View Boulevard and west of state Route 15, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to disassemble the corn-grinding and tortilla-production apparatus enough to free the victim, according to SDFRD public affairs. An ambulance crew then took him to a hospital with a section of the machine still attached to his arm.

The extent of the man's injuries was unclear.

