Over 1 Ton of Narcotics Seized at San Ysidro Port of Entry Throughout July

More than a ton of narcotics was seized over the course of July at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced today.

The 2,627 pounds of drugs found in vehicles seeking to cross into the United States were seized on 50 separate occasions, CBP said.

The seized drugs include:

-- Fentanyl, 173.91 pounds;

-- Heroin, 18.24 pounds;

-- Cocaine, 169.5 pounds; and

-- Methamphetamine, 2,266.15 pounds

CBP officials said the seizures were part of Operation Apollo, a multi-agency law enforcement operation largely targeting the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

That operation also led to widely publicized drug seizures earlier this month in San Diego that included a truck carrying more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine. Officials said the drugs were wrapped in paper intended to disguise the drug packages as watermelons.

Over 600 pounds of methamphetamine were hidden inside a shipment of celery aboard another truck, according to CBP officials.