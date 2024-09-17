Airport Fire destroys 160 structures in Orange and Riverside counties

Firefighters are making progress today battling the massive Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties, where 23,519 acres have been charred with containment at 31%.

Cooler temperatures helped firefighters make progress on battling the blaze. Helicopter water drops on Santiago Park helped extinguish flames there.

Downed power lines continue to pose a hazard for firefighters and the public, officials said. Generators and solar power could energize some downed power lines, officials said.

Firefighters were working with Cal Trans and utility companies along Ortega Highway to track down and put out hot spots and fix hazards.

"The weather has been great with cooler temperatures, the marine layer and the higher, relative humidity,'' Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi told City News Service.

Officials said crews were having "notable success in increasing containment'' in areas such as Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village. The forecast was favorable for the next few days as well.

In Orange County, people in Caspers Regional Park, San Juan Springs, Blue Jay campground were ordered to evacuate, while a larger number of neighborhoods were under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in Riverside County.

Evacuation warnings were in place in Orange County for portions of Ortega Highway, Robinson Ranch HOA, Trabuco Highlands HOA, Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex, the East Side of Coto de Caza, Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop, Cook's Corner, Dove Canyon, El Cariso.

Residents can visit https://go.genasys.com/11hh53 to determine if their homes are impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.

An evacuation center was established at Foothill Ranch Library, 27002 Cabriole Way. Pets were also being accepted at that location. Large animals were being housed at Orange County Fairgrounds, Los Alamitos Race Course and Nohl Ranch Saddle Club at 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Road in Anaheim.

The following road closures were in effect in Orange County:

-- Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road;

-- El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road;

-- Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute.

A series of other ``soft closures'' remained in place, allowing access for residents. Full details on closures were available at fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/9/9/airport-fire.

Officials said 14 people were injured, mostly firefighters who suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, many of them heat-related.

Cal Fire said 160 residential, commercial and other structures were destroyed, and another 34 were damaged.

The Airport Fire began at about 1 p.m. Sept. 9 near Trabuco Canyon Road in the area of the remote-controlled airplane airport, OCFA Capt. Sean Doran said. Officials said the fire was sparked by a county public works crew using heavy equipment. The cause was deemed accidental.

Fire officials estimate that the fire will be fully contained by lines of cleared vegetation by Sept. 24.

Some 1,941 personnel were involved in the firefight, including 36 crews, 203 engines, 31 dozers, 15 water tenders and eight helicopters.

The Airport Fire was one of three large wildfires burning in Southern California this weekend.

The Line Fire had burned 39,206 acres and was 49% contained in San Bernardino County as of Tuesday morning, while the Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties had burned 54,774 acres and was at 25% containment.

Cal Fire officials said Gov. Gavin Newsom has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppressing the Airport Fire."