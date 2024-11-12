Death certificate: Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock

Legendary Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died from septic shock, according to a death certificate made public today.

According to the document obtained by TMZ, secondary causes of the Dodger icon's Oct. 22 death at age 63 were listed as "decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis" and "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis."

The document also indicates that Valenzuela may have suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disease.

Funeral services for Valenzuela were held last Wednesday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. The death certificate states that he was cremated.

Valenzuela is survived by his wife Linda and four children, Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda and Maria Fernanda, and seven grandchildren.