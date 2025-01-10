Walt Disney Company donates $15M to LA area fire relief efforts

The Walt Disney Company today announced it was making a $15 million commitment to Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and other organizations.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, the Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,'' Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.''

Beyond critical relief efforts, Disney will be working closely with the business community to find ways to support rebuilding efforts in the region, the company said.

Additionally, the company says it's been working to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, many of whom have been impacted by the fires, "and we intend to provide further resources to our Employee Relief Fund to help those facing hardship as a result of this crisis."

Disney said it wished to "express our overwhelming gratitude to the heroic firefighters and first responders from across the area and around the country whose unbelievable courage and professionalism have been a source of tremendous encouragement and pride this week."

In a release, the company said that while the fires continue to rage and the full extent of the damage would not be known for some time, "our hearts are with everyone across Southern California who has been affected by the destructive fires, and we urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidance from local officials. This community's strength is rooted in its people, and we are proud to be a part of it and offer our support."