LA sports teams combine on $8M+ in fire donations

Joining the numerous relief efforts to aid wildfire victims as well as firefighters, the L.A. area's 12 professional sports organizations have combined to pledge more than $8 million in donations, according to numbers compiled by the Dodgers.

The combined donations of the Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, LAFC and Angel City FC will benefit the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations, the Dodgers said.

Additionally, the 12 teams' foundations will join with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics' merchandise to area residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

#LAStrong 💙



The Dodgers have teamed up with @Fanatics and the LA sports community to support those impacted by the tragic wildfires: https://t.co/gSKtCYNPUU



Fanatics, Leagues, and the participating sports organizations will not profit from the sale of the LA Strong… pic.twitter.com/xfv1pHIbE9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 11, 2025

The teams will also contribute thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events -- scheduled for Friday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.

Impacted residents with proof of residency in evacuated ZIP codes will be eligible to attend. Those who attend will also be able to collect personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more items.

Bus transportation will be offered to help people travel to stadium distribution sites. Lunch will be provided as well.

Last week, Fanatics, professional leagues and L.A. sports organizations launched the ``LA Strong'' collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the L.A. Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Fans can visit fanatics.com/lastrong to purchase the items and support communities in need.

In the weeks and months ahead, individual teams will also unveil their own relief initiatives, the Dodgers said.