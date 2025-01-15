‘Chaos and Destruction’: Two more suspects arrested for small fires

Two more people were behind bars today for allegedly setting small fires in Los Angeles amid high fire-danger conditions as crews continued efforts to contain two major blazes that have killed over two dozen people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers responded at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards, where a resident had detained a suspect who allegedly set fire to a tree. The resident was able to douse the fire and call police. When officers arrived, the suspect admitted setting the fire, saying ``he liked the smell of burning leaves,'' McDonnell said.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, where a suspect was setting fire to piles of rubbish and trash, McDonnell said. Officers were able to douse the flames and arrest the suspect, who told the officers she ``enjoyed causing chaos and destruction,'' police said.

"There are people out there who, this is what they do,'' McDonnell said.

McDonnell on Tuesday reported three other arrests that occurred Sunday and Monday in the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles, all involving people who were allegedly setting small fires.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who on Monday announced charges against 10 people -- including eight for looting in recent burn areas and one for arson unrelated to the major blazes -- said Wednesday morning his office has charged two additional people in arson cases.

Jaime Mota, 37, is charged with one count of felony arson of property and one count of felony arson during a state of emergency. Mota is being held on $350,000 bail and if convicted as charged, faces up to seven years in prison, Hochman said.

Mota was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the West Covina branch of L.A. County Superior Court.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mota allegedly lit a fire in the back of a warehouse/shipping yard at 15250 Stafford St. in the city of Industry, causing bushes, stacks of pallets and the back portion of a tractor-trailer to burn, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The second new suspect, Ruben Michael Montes, 27, is charged with one count each of felony arson during a state of emergency; felony possession, manufacturing or disposing of flammable or combustible materials, incendiary devices, or explosives with the intent to commit arson; and misdemeanor reckless burning of personal property.

Hochman said Montes faces allegations of violating probation after committing arson, engaging in violent conduct indicating a serious danger to society, and having a history of prior felony convictions. The statutory bail for Montes is $400,000. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 14 years in prison, and was also expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the court's West Covina branch, the DA said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Montes started a fire at the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway underpass and Rivergrade Road in Irwindale, prosecutors said.

Hochman also said his office is actively investigating other cases of looting and price-gauging in the wake of the massive Palisades and Eaton fires.

"We have seen people increase their prices for rooms they are renting, housing they are leasing, by 100, 200, 300 percent,'' Hochman said. "... Not only do you need to stop it immediately, I would recommend you go back and fix it'' by refunding customers money they were overcharged.

Hochman said individuals and companies will be prosecuted for such activities, and they will be publicly identified as criminals.

"Your company's name will get out there. You will be publicly shamed,'' Hochman said. ``I want to make that crystal clear, so stop it right now.''

He also urged people to do their research before donating to any organizations claiming to be gathering resources to assist wildfire victims. He said that ``over and over we are seeing scams involving charities,'' and people should only be donating to ``reputable organizations.''