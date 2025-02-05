Live beetles being smuggled in Japanese snacks intercepted at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif (CNS) - Customs and Border Protection agents seized over three dozen live beetles being smuggled inside Japanese snacks at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said today.

CBP agriculture specialists examining an air cargo shipment in January discovered the beetles concealed inside multiple packages of snacks, potato chips and chocolate, the agency said. The contraband was valued at $1,480.

"They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources,'' CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles Cheryl Davies said. "Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests."

The beetles were turned over to U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA will determine the final destination for the insects, likely donating them to local zoos that have permits for live insects, or preserving them for local insect collection.

The exotic insects are sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, leading to a market online and underground, according to CBP.

Importing live insects into the country requires a USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine permit, or a letter issued by PPQ Plants, Pathogens and Biocontrol unit, officials said.

On a typical day in 2023, CBP agriculture specialists seized more than 3,287 prohibited plants, meat and animal byproducts and intercepted over 231 agricultural pests that could potentially harm agricultural resources, according to the agency.