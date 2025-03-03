30 LACo probation officers face charges over youth violence at Juvenile Hall

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - Thirty Los Angeles County probation officers were charged with multiple offenses including child abuse and endangerment following an investigation that detected cases of "youth-on-youth violence'' at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, officials announced today.

As part of the indictment, prosecutors allege the officers staged ``gladiator fights'' among the youth detainees at the troubled facility. According to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, 69 fights were allowed to occur between youths housed at the facility between July and December in 2023.

"Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care,'' Bonta said in a statement Monday. "Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite -overseeing `gladiator fights' when they should have intervened. The indictment -- and the filing of criminal charges -- is an important step toward holding these officers accountable and addressing shortfalls at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. Let today's charges be a warning for all those who abuse their power: the California Department of Justice is watching, and we will hold you accountable.''

Twenty-two of the 30 officers were arraigned today at Los Angeles Superior Court, with the remaining officers set for arraignment on April 18.

According to Bonta, the charges stem from an investigation that began last year following the January 2024 release of surveillance video from Los Padrinos that showed a youth being attacked by a series of other detainees as detention officers stood by -- some of them laughing. The video was first obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

In the video, ``the officers look more like referees at a prize fight,'' Bonta said during a virtual news conference Monday. ``They don't step in or intervene or protect their charges ... this was not an isolated incident.''

In May 2024, it was announced that a total of 66 probation officers had been placed on leave since the beginning of the year for various issues relating to conduct on and off duty.

According to the department, of the 66 officers placed on leave, 39 were for issues of general misconduct, which includes suspected use of excessive force, child endangerment or abuse, possession of contraband, and negligent supervision. In addition, 18 were put on leave for suspected sexual misconduct and nine for arrests unrelated to employment.

The charges announced Monday include counts of child abuse/endangerment, conspiracy to commit a crime, and battery impacting 143 victims between the ages of 12 and 18, Bonta said.

The indictment also alleges aggravating factors, including the vulnerability of the victims and the officers' position of trust or confidence, which helped enable them to commit the offense.

The indictment identifies 69 incidents over a six-month period where probation officers facilitated and permitted youths in their custody to fight each other. These so-called `gladiator fights' resulted in physical harm to youth involved and, if the charges are proven, were a dereliction of the officers' duty to protect those in their care, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Following the unsealing of the indictments, the LA County Probation Officers Union provided a statement underlining the rights of the accused.

``Every American is innocent until proven guilty,'' said Stacy Ford, president of AFSCME Local 685. ``Our members are entitled to this same presumption of innocence and deserve to be treated with fairness and due process, just as they provide to those in their custody. We do not condone any unlawful behavior, and we will do everything in our power to support our members as they navigate this difficult situation.''

She continued, ``Our members have been working under extremely difficult conditions -- understaffed and ill-equipped facilities that house individuals accused of murder, sexual assault, terrorism, and other serious crimes. Despite these challenges, our professional peace officers remain committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism while upholding their sworn duties. We will continue to advocate for the safety, rights, and integrity of our members while ensuring that due process is upheld for all.''

The LA County Probation Department issued a statement saying it ``fully supports and applauds'' the AG for the indictments.

``Our department sought the assistance of law enforcement authorities when misconduct was discovered, which eventually led to the AG's office investigation,'' according to the agency. ``Since then, we have fully collaborated with our partners. At the same time, we have been conducting our own internal inquiries. The current staff named in today's indictments have all been placed on leave without pay. Accountability is a cornerstone of our mission, and we have zero tolerance for misconduct of any peace officers, especially those dealing with young people in our system.

``While these incidents are deeply troubling, we believe this marks an important step toward rebuilding trust and reinforcing our commitment to the meaningful changes we are proposing in our juvenile facilities. Our vision for them is one that prioritizes rehabilitation, support, and positive outcomes for justice-involved youth, as well as upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity for our staff. We remain dedicated to fostering an environment that is safe, restorative, and aligned with best practices.''

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement she appreciated the attorney general's filing of charges.

``The young people in Los Padrinos are not only in our custody, they're in our care,'' she said. ``It is unacceptable that probation officers who were entrusted with this responsibility would use their power to abuse these kids. The probation officers who were involved in this abuse were put on leave last year and I support the Chief Probation Officer in firing any officers who are found guilty. This is only further proof that the culture of our probation department needs to change dramatically.''

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall has been plagued with operational issues since it was hastily reopened in 2023 to house detainees relocated from Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, which were both ordered closed by the state.

But since it opened, Los Padrinos has suffered from short-staffing, allegations of violence among detainees and escape attempts. In October, the Board of State and Community Corrections, which oversees detention facilities, deemed Los Padrinos unsuitable to house youth, and gave the county a Dec. 12 deadline to correct staffing deficiencies or close the facility.

The county, however, has continued operating the facility in spite of the state order -- lacking any viable alternative for housing the youth detained there.