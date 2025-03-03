Six teens injured in stolen car chase at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KESQ) - Six teens in an allegedly stolen vehicle were injured today when they led police on a short chase and crashed the car into barriers near the front gates of Camp Pendleton.

The pursuit occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday when officers noticed a Hyundai Sonata being driven suspiciously in the area of Iris Lane and El Norte Parkway, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said officers ran the license plates and the vehicle came up as stolen. The driver ignored officers' directions to stop and led them on a short pursuit on state Route 78.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase once the car merged onto Interstate 5. The pursuit ended when the Sonata driver tried to enter the Marine base's front gate.

Police said the six teens were injured and taken to different hospitals. There conditions were not immediately known.