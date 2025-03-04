Trucker charged with sexually assaulting teen in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 39-year-old trucker accused of sexually assaulting a Jurupa Valley girl was charged today with forcible rape of a minor and other offenses.

Nestor Fabian Gonzalez was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation.

Along with rape, Gonzalez is charged with sexual battery and annoying a child under 18 years old.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday at the Riverside Hall of Justice, where Superior Court Judge Gary Polk appointed him a public defender and ordered him held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

Polk did not immediately schedule another hearing date.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Krysti Bellavia, deputies were informed on Thursday of an alleged sexual assault in the 2300 block of Fleetwood Drive in Jurupa Valley.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, identified only as a teenager, had communicated with Gonzalez via the Reddit app, and the two had become acquainted online over an unspecified period of time, according to Bellavia.

During an encounter with the defendant, the girl was allegedly assaulted, though the sergeant did not disclose specific details.

Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident in the predawn hours Friday.

Detectives believe he may have targeted other minors, and they're asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's Jurupa Valley station at 951-955-2600.

The defendant is known to drive a blue big rig bearing the company name Quality Logistics, according to investigators. He has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.