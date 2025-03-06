High-ranking gang member suspected of sexual abuse against minor

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 21-year-old gang member was suspected of having sexual relations with a juvenile, and authorities today were searching for possible additional victims.

Juan Nieto-Sanchez of Riverside, is alleged to be a high-ranking Riverside County gang member known as "Sleepy," according to the Riverside Police Department.

Detectives believe Nieto-Sanchez contacted minors through social media while incarcerated in state prison and after his release last October.

Nieto-Sanchez was already back in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of an unrelated state parole violation when detectives identified him as a suspect of sexual abuse against a minor.

Additional felony charges were filed against Nieto-Sanchez but detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact the Gang Intelligence Unit at 951-203-2274 or the Child Abuse Unit at 951-353-7945.