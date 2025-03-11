First case of measles reported in LA County in 2025

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Health officials today reported the first case of measles in Los Angeles County in 2025, affecting a county resident who recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.

In collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, passengers assigned to specific seats who may have been exposed on China Airlines flight CAL8/CI8 that arrived in Los Angeles on March 5 will be notified by local departments of health, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, individuals who were at the following locations on the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this individual:

-- Wednesday, March 5 between 7 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.: Tom Bradley

International Terminal (Terminal B) at LAX;

-- Friday, March 7, between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cloud 9 Nail Salon,

5142 N. Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood;

-- Monday, March 10 between 8:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Superior Grocery

Store, 10683 Valley Blvd., El Monte.

If exposed individuals have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles, officials said.

Those at risk were advised to speak with a health care provider about receiving immunization, monitor themselves for signs of illness from seven days to 21 days after their exposure, and if symptoms do develop, to stay home and avoid school, work and any gatherings.

``With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, this recent case in our county highlights how important it is for anyone who has not been immunized to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine,'' said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer.

``Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, and a person infected with measles can pass it on to others before they feel sick or have symptoms. Young children and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for life-threatening complications from infection. Getting the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and stop the spread of this dangerous disease,'' Davis added.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. Common symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. The ``measles rash'' begins about three to five days after other symptoms and typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV).

A total of 222 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year, a number that's likely to increase given the ongoing outbreak in West Texas and bordering New Mexico, according to the health department.

All measles cases diagnosed in California to date this year have had recent international travel.