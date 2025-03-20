CBP: Three die in Otay Mesa wilderness during border crossings

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people died during a pair of apparent border crossings last week within the Otay Mesa Wilderness area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said today.

Both incidents happened Friday within about an hour of one another. Border officials say that at the time, temperatures in the mountainous area "dropped to near-freezing levels'' amid a winter storm in San Diego County.

Border Patrol agents responding to a call for help on Friday night found a dead woman near the Cuchama Truck Trail. The deceased victim and another woman -- who had called officials for help -- had both illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border about five miles west of the Tecate Port of Entry, according to CBP.

Another distress call came less than an hour later and led to the discovery of a 16-year-old girl and two dead men. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, then taken to a Border Patrol station for processing. CBP said one of the deceased men was the girl's father.

The trio had illegally crossed the border, then later requested assistance after getting lost and experiencing hypothermia symptoms, according to CBP.