Mini chopper crashes near Riverside County airport

FRENCH VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-seat helicopter crashed today while maneuvering near French Valley Airport, leaving the pilot with minor injuries and causing a light aviation fuel spill.

The rotorcraft accident was reported about 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of Auld and Briggs roads, on the north end of the airport perimeter, according to the Riverside County Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Multiple engine crews, as well as sheriff's patrol units, were sent to the location and found the Cavalon gyroplane in a vacant space.

Officials at the scene described damage to the compact helicopter as ``moderate.'' There was no post-crash fire.

Paramedics assessed the pilot, who was the sole occupant, and determined he had suffered superficial injuries. The aviator's identity was not disclosed. He declined transportation to a hospital for further treatment.

Roughly 10 gallons of avgas -- a high-octane aviation fuel -- spilled out of the 26-gallon fuel tank aboard the helicopter, and the fire department's hazardous materials unit was initially activated, but it was then cancelled because the petrol was absorbed into the terrain. However, inspectors from the county Department of Environmental Health were summoned to determine whether there were any lingering safety hazards.

FAA personnel were dispatched to conduct a preliminary investigation of what might have triggered the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the probe by Friday.

The aircraft's registration, provided by the FAA, was listed as N157P, which government records indicated was an expired certificate.

The airport, which is county-owned, remained open Thursday afternoon.