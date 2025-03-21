LA Mayor Karen Bass issues order to expedite rebuilding of more fire-resistant homes

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Mayor Karen Bass today issued an executive order to expedite the rebuilding of homes and businesses in ways that better prepare for wildfires and other climate-fueled emergencies.

The order directs city departments to streamline permitting for homeowners who rebuild all-electric and more fire-resistant homes, promote the use of fire-resistant construction materials. It also directs city staff to advance methods to strengthen the resiliency of utilities and ensure power remains reliable during severe weather events.

"Getting residents home quickly and safely is my top priority -- and we must rebuild with an eye toward the future,'' Bass said in a statement.

"With today's executive order, we are taking action to help residents harden their homes and businesses against wildfires, ensure our city's infrastructure can better withstand future disasters, and protect communities for generations to come, all while ensuring the pace of rebuilding continues ahead of expectations,'' she continued.

The Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7 and burned more than 23,000 acres, destroyed more than 6,800 structures and resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Bass, alongside other LA regional leaders, hailed the record pace of utility restoration, hazardous waste cleanup and debris removal -- much of which has been done much quicker compared to the 18 months it took after the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise.

City and county officials are urging homeowners impacted by the Palisades Fire to sign up for the government-sponsored debris removal program. The Right of Entry form is available at https://bit.ly/4iKGvr2 and must be filed by March 31.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the program, which is at no cost to eligible homeowners.

Homeowners who previously opted out are but have not yet begun their own debris removal can still enroll into the program.