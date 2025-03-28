Immigration charges filed after ICE raid at San Diego County business

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - The general manager and three employees of an El Cajon-area business that was raided by federal agents this week were facing immigration-related charges today.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings' general manager employed undocumented workers and let them live in the company's warehouse. The general manager, John Washburn, is charged with conspiracy to harbor aliens, while the three employees face charges of using false documents to work in the United States.

Federal authorities swarmed San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings' warehouse on Magnolia Avenue on Thursday and detained numerous individuals at the business, which specializes in paint and coatings, including for military and government vessels.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, the investigation into the business involved an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent who obtained a job there with a fraudulent Permanent Resident card and Social Security number.

The agent secured the job with the help of a "confidential source" who worked there and told Washburn he was looking to get his "friend" a job. The complaint alleges that during the conversation, it was clear Washburn was aware the "friend" was purportedly undocumented and that multiple other

employees at the business were also undocumented.