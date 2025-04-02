President Trump appoints Riverside County Assemblyman as US Attorney

NORCO, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Assemblyman Bill Essayli has been appointed as United States Attorney for the Central District of California by President Donald Trump, his office announced Tuesday night.

"I am honored that President Trump and Attorney General (Pamela) Bondi have placed their trust in me to serve as United States Attorney for the Central District of California,'' Essayli, R-Norco, said in a statement. "I intend to implement the president's mission to restore trust in our justice system and pursue those who dare to cause harm to the United States and the people of our nation."

.@POTUS just asked my boss @BillEssayli for his business card. We are so back 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bxaOGDYbF6 — Shawn Lewis (@shawnclewis) January 25, 2025

Before being elected to the Assembly in 2022, Essayli had been a Riverside County deputy district attorney and assistant U.S. Attorney.

The position requires Senate confirmation.

Essayli resigned from the Assembly Tuesday night and will begin his new role Wednesday, according to the political news website Politico.

Trump had asked Essayli for his business card on Jan. 24 at a discussion of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Shawn Lewis, who had been Essayli's chief of staff in the Assembly, wrote on social media.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.