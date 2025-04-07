State legislators propose bill to extend last call to 4 a.m. in ‘Hospitality Zones’

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - State legislators today touted a proposed bill aimed at creating so-called "hospitality zones," allowing cities to extend last call times to 4 a.m. on certain days.

Currently, state law prohibits bars and nightclubs from selling alcohol past 2 a.m. However, Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, wants to extend alcohol service until 4 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and state holidays -- a move he believes could boost tourism and support local businesses.

"Downtowns in California are still struggling to return to pre- pandemic levels almost half a decade later," Haney said, who previously proposed a similar measure in 2022 with State Sen. Scott Weiner. That proposal, which would have allowed three pilot cities to extend its last call to 4 a.m., failed to pass the Assembly.

A separate bill introduced by Wiener in 2018 passed the Legislature but was vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. That bill included Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Coachella.

"As Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Downtown Recovery, I've heard from cities all over the state that are begging for the flexibility to attract people during evening, night and weekend hours," Haney added. "Tourists, downtown residents and convention planners are all looking for cities with both vibrant daytime and nighttime economies.''

Haney noted that many California downtowns become ghost towns after 5 p.m.

"A thriving nightlife has extensive positive effects on many other sectors, including retail, the arts, restaurants, housing, and large conventions, and will bring more people into downtowns that desperately need them during both the day and night,'' Haney said.

The proposed law is expected to be reviewed by the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee on April 23.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law allowing only one venue in California -- the Intuit Dome in Inglewood -- to extend its last call until 4 a.m.

Other states such as Nevada, Florida, New York and Illinois have similar laws in place, allowing their cities to determine their last call hours.

A coalition of state lawmakers and business groups in L.A. joined Haney in downtown to support his proposed law, citing the economic benefits it could bring. Assemblymembers Mark Gonzalez and Sade Elhawary also voiced their support.

"Tourism is down. Major events are going elsewhere. Our hospitality sector, from bars to restaurants to music venues, they are hurting,'' Gonzalez said. "And with AB 342, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what downtown will be."

Under the proposal, local governments will have oversight over these zones and can consider several factors such as public safety, access to transportation and cultural relevance.

Assemblymember Elhawary said the proposed law could be particularly helpful for businesses in Los Angeles ahead of the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Maria Salinas, president and CEO of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce, also expressed support for the bill.

"This legislation enhances our competitiveness in attracting premier conventions and large-scale events to the Los Angeles Convention Center -- opportunities that are essential to our region's economic recovery,'' Salinas said. "Moreover, AB 342 directly supports the continued growth of our hospitality and tourism sector, bolstering Los Angeles as a world-class destination and strengthening the region's economy."

The city's Tourism Department and a representative for Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, who chairs the council's Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee, did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.