DHS issues waiver to spur border wall construction in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a waiver of environmental regulations today to speed up construction of more than two miles of border wall in San Diego County.

The waiver is the first under the new administration, which will forgo laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act requiring federal agencies to assess and consider potential environmental impacts prior to major federal actions.

In a statement, DHS said the waiver is intended to "cut through bureaucratic delays ... that can stall vital projects for months or even years."

The waiver covers the following projects:

-- SDC Jacumba Gap Wall Project, which is about two miles;

-- SDC Smugglers Gulch Project, at about 350 feet;

-- SDC 4 Wall Project, which is between 600 and 1,500 feet.

"Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border barrier and enhance border security operations in the San Diego (SDC) Sector," the DHS statement continued.