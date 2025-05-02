University of Texas Chancellor named president of University of California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - James B. Milliken, chancellor of the University of Texas system and a veteran leader in higher education, has been named the next president of the University of California's 10-campus system, which includes Riverside, it was announced today.

Milliken's appointment follows a six-month search to find a successor to UC President Michael V. Drake, who has served since 2020 and will step down on July 31.

"The University of California is universally regarded as the preeminent public research university in the world, and I am deeply honored to have an opportunity to join the many talented faculty, staff and campus leaders in their vital work,'' Milliken said in a statement. "It is more important than ever that we expand the education, research, health care and public service for which UC is so widely admired and which has benefited so many Californians."

Milliken, 68, has spent more than 25 years leading major public university systems, taking top posts in both deeply conservative and liberal states.

"Chancellor Milliken embodies the qualities and leadership experiences the University of California community needs at this moment,'' said Janet Reilly, chair of the UC Board of Regents. "He understands how critical UC's contributions are to the state and the country, and he has decades of experience leading public institutions during times of unprecedented change in higher education."

At the University of Texas, Milliken launched a major initiative to fully cover tuition and fees for eligible students from families earning under $100,000, officials said. Under his leadership, the system saw record high enrollment, low student debt and nearly $5 billion in annual research spending. UT's health network, which includes seven medical schools, ranks among the largest health care providers in the country.

Before taking the helm at the University of Texas in 2018, Milliken served four years as chancellor of the 25-campus City University of New York.

A native of Nebraska, he previously spent nearly a decade leading the University of Nebraska system and six years as a vice president in the 16-campus University of North Carolina system.

In a statement, Drake said, "Chancellor Milliken has the depth of wisdom and experience to handle the challenges and opportunities of this position. I have great confidence in both his leadership and his commitment to the University's enduring values."

His appointment, announced Friday by the UC Board of Regents, comes at a tense time for the system, as universities nationwide face attacks from President Trump over "woke" ideologies and cuts to federal research funding critical to their mission.

"Chancellor Milliken's distinguished career and lifelong commitment to public education prepares him to lead the University of California in this new era,'' said UC regent Carmen Chu. "As the University evolves, it is critical we engage leaders adept at navigating change and positioning the institution for long-term success."

Milliken will assume his role as UC president on Aug. 1, with a Board- approved annual salary of $1,475,000, university officials said.

UC's system serves 299,000 students across 10 campuses, six academic medical centers and three affiliated national laboratories.