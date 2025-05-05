LA County declares Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health declared today a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A, citing a sustained rise in cases and elevated virus levels in wastewater.

Though the risk to the general public remains low, county officials urged residents to take action and reduce spread of the virus.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said residents can receive a vaccine -- typically a two-dose vaccine -- that is safe and highly effective in preventing infection.

"The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health,'' Davis said in a statement. "Getting vaccinated is simple, and it's one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community. It is also important for residents to wash their hands with soap and water regularly and especially before eating and preparing food and after using the bathroom."

County officials continue to monitor and investigate suspect cases. The department said it is working with homeless service providers to inform unhoused people about the outbreak, and assist those with symptoms.

The department has confirmed 29 hepatitis A cases in the first five months of 2025. Last year, county officials reported 165 cases -- triple the number of cases in 2023.

Public Health officials noted that although unhoused individuals face a higher risk of hepatitis A due to limited access to handwashing and restrooms, most of the 29 reported cases have involved people without travel or housing-related risk factors.

The department strongly urged L.A. County residents who haven't been vaccinated, along with unhoused individuals and people who use drugs -- including non-injection -- to get the hepatitis A vaccine. Additionally, people can receive the vaccine soon after exposure to protect against developing the infection.

For a list of sites offering hepatitis A vaccinations, residents can visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/docs/Public_HepA_Referral.pdf.

Uninsured or underinsured residents can get vaccinated at county Public Health clinics.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea.

Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death in some people. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of

stool from an infected person.

For questions or help finding a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can also call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.