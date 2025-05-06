4 Ex-Employees Sue Smokey Robinson Alleging Sex Assault, Battery

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Four former housekeepers of Smokey Robinson sued the Motown legend and his wife today, alleging repeated acts of sexual assault and rape by the singer dating back nearly 20 years.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit includes allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, negligence, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, along with alleged labor violations such as failure to pay minimum wage and overtime and failure to provide rest breaks and meal periods.

Representatives for Robinson could not be immediately reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Robinson forced himself on the unnamed plaintiffs multiple times, generally while his wife -- Frances -- was out of the home.

One of the plaintiffs alleges Robinson assaulted her at least seven times between March 2023 until her ``forced resignation'' in February 2024. She alleges Robinson would summon her to his bedroom at the couple's Chatsworth home when his wife was out of the home, and he would greet her wearing only underwear, then proceed to sexually assault her despite her protestations.

Another plaintiff said she was sexually assaulted by the singer nearly two dozen times between 2016 and 2020, when she was also forced to resign, according to the suit. A third plaintiff alleges in the suit that she was "sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and raped'' during ``most of her entire employment'' between 2012 and 2024.

The fourth plaintiff said she began working for the Robinsons in 2006, with Robinson allegedly sexually assaulting her in 2007 ``when she accompanied him to his Las Vegas home,'' according to the suit. The woman contends the assaults continued until her resignation in April 2024.

The suit contends that none of the women reported the attacks to the authorities due to fears of reprisals, public embarrassment, shame and humiliation, along with intimidation due to Robinson's celebrity status.

The suit seeks a minimum of $50 million in general damages, along with unspecified punitive damages.

Robinson rose to fame as the lead singer and songwriter for the Motown group The Miracles, churning out hits such as ``Shop Around,'' ``I Second That Emotion'' and ``You've Really Got a Hold on Me.'' As a solo artist, he recorded hits such as ``Baby That's Backatcha,'' ``Cruisin','' ``Being With You'' and ``Tell Me Tomorrow.''

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.