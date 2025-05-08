Transmission Tower in Eaton Canyon Removed by So Cal Edison

ALTADENA, Calif. (KESQ) - A transmission tower suspected of starting the Eaton Fire in January has been removed by Southern California Edison and the parts are being moved to a warehouse today to be tested in a lab.

A helicopter lifted a part of a transmission tower out of Eaton Canyon on Wednesday, footage from ABC 7 shows, and a second part of the tower was moved about an hour later.

"This is all part of an effort to get as much information as we can to have a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the Eaton Fire,'' Dave Eisenhauer of Southern California Edison told Eyewitness News.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Southern California Edison with the transmission tower at the center of the filings.

Los Angeles County, the cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre and many Altadena homeowners are among those suing Edison for being responsible for the fires starting.

The Eaton Fire started Jan. 7, destroying neighborhoods and scorching more than 14,000 acres. At least 18 people died in the fire, according to Cal Fire.