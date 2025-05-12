California releases $3.3B for mental health projects statewide

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today the distribution of $3.3 billion in Proposition 1 grant funds to organizations and government agencies across the state to expand available behavioral health treatment beds and mental health services.

Among the projects receiving funding a $65 million grant for Los Angeles County to convert unused buildings at the Metropolitan State Hospital campus in Norwalk into a mental health care village.

"This mental healthcare village is exactly the type of facility voters were thinking of when they approved Proposition 1,'' county Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "These buildings are doing no one any good sitting empty and we have a plan to convert them into the Los Angeles County Care Community -- a mental healthcare village where we can provide humane, professional treatment and housing to people who desperately need it. This funding is a huge step forward for us and I appreciate the support we have already gotten from our state partners."

California voters narrowly approved Proposition 1 in March 2024, authorizing more than $6 billion in bonds to fund mental health services, treatment beds and supportive housing.

According to Newsom's office, the grant funding announced Monday will create more than 5,000 residential treatment beds and 21,800 outpatient treatment slots.

"Californians demanded swift action to address our state's behavioral health crisis when they voted for Prop 1 in March 2024,'' Newsom said in a statement. "Today, we're delivering our biggest win yet. These launch-ready projects will build and expand residential beds and treatment slots for those who need help. Whether it's crisis stabilization, inpatient services, or long-term treatment, we're ensuring that individuals can access the right care at the right time."

Hahn said the $65 million grant for L.A. County will renovate two of six buildings that will ultimately upgraded at the Norwalk hospital campus. They will be turned into psychiatric subacute facilities for youth aged 18-25. Each of the two buildings will have 16 beds, for a total of 32. When the campus renovation is fully complete, it will have 219 beds, according to Hahn's office.

"This investment solidifies our shared focus on behavioral health and the wellbeing of all Los Angeles County residents," Dr. Lisa H. Wong, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, said in a statement. "With Proposition 1 funding earmarked specifically for the Metro campus, we can increase our capacity to provide the highest level of mental health services and resources to the individuals in our care. This much-needed investment is an important step in providing safe spaces and vital treatment for our county's most vulnerable populations."