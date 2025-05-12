Lottery commission seeks dismissal of $1.08 billion Powerball claim suit

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - The Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who sued the California State Lottery Commission, alleging she is entitled to the $1.08 billion jackpot from the July 19, 2023, Powerball drawing.

In court papers filed Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder S. Kalra in advance of an Aug. 21 hearing, the Attorney General's Office states that while plaintiff Stacy Tru alleges breach of contract, she didn't even bother to attach to her complaint a copy of the contract she alleges the commission has breached.

"Because plaintiff did not attach a copy of the contract, did not provide the terms of the contract verbatim and then did not allege facts demonstrating the breach of contract based on those terms, her breach of contract claim fails as alleged,'' according to the pleadings of the Attorney General's Office.

California Lottery rules state that a valid, original Powerball ticket is the only acceptable proof of a player's ticket numbers and the "only acceptable instrument'' for claiming a prize, the Attorney General's Office further states in its court papers.

Tru also alleges a claim for common count. The Attorney General's Office says both causes of action have issues that cannot be overcome and that Tru's lawsuit should be dismissed.

Tru's lawsuit, filed Jan. 28, gives sparse details. She is seeking the $1.08 billion along with interest retroactive to Oct. 15, 2023, the date which the plaintiff contends she made a claim for the money and was denied.