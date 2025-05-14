Officers Seize Hundreds of Contraband Cigarette Cartons at Long Beach Terminal

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal seized 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes from two women arriving on a cruise ship from Ensenada, Mexico, authorities announced today.

The seizure occurred April 17, when officers discovered 10 pieces of luggage packed with cartons of cigarettes during an inspection of the passengers' luggage, authorities said.

Although the women provided purchase receipts, they were unable to produce permits required for importing commercial quantities of tobacco, according to CBP.

"The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives,'' said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. "Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price."

The luggage contained 326 cartons of Newport 100s, 58 cartons of Newport regulars, 112 cartons of Marlboro Red, 43 cartons of Marlboro Silver and 210 cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes, according to the CBP.

Authorities estimated the value of the cigarettes at $59,920, based on an average cost of $80 per carton in California.

"Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import,'' said Africa Bell, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. "This type of scheme not only evades revenue owed to the United States but may be harmful to the American consumer."

Authorities said all of the seized cartons would be destroyed under CBP supervision.