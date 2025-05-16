Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration begins today

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KESQ) - Disneyland turns 70 in July, but will begin its birthday party a bit early, starting today and running through the summer of 2026.

The theme of the celebration is "celebrate happy" and will include limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, food and beverages, collectible merchandise and more at both the original park and Disney California Adventure.

The start of the celebration will also mark the debut of a new show at the Main Street Opera House, "Walt Disney -- A Magical Life,'' featuring the first Audio-Animatronics figure of the park's founder.

"Creating our first Walt figure is an idea that's been whispered in the hallowed halls of Imagineering for years -- decades, even,'' Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024. "We just had to wait for innovation to catch up with our dreams. And we're finally ready."

The show begins with a film about Disney's life and culminates with a visit with Disney in his office and brings "together the past, present and future of Disney storytelling,'' according to a statement from The Walt Disney Co.

The speech the Audio-Animatronics figure gives comes from research of Disney's speeches and documents in the Walt Disney Archives in an attempt to ``find the words that would bring him to life in a way that would feel as if we dropped into his office for a chat,'' according to Tom Fitzgerald, senior creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering.

"Walt Disney -- A Magical Life'' will eventually run in rotation with "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,'' which is being refurbished.

Also debuting are a new character cavalcade at Disneyland and special projections on the facades of ``it's a small world,'' also at Disneyland and the Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure. A new theme song sung by the Jonas Brothers, "Celebrate Happy'' will be heard in various entertainment offerings.

The new ``World of Color Happiness!'' ``nighttime spectacular'' at Disney California Adventure draws inspiration from Disney's words from the opening day park dedication on July 17, 1955, ``To all who cometo this happy place -- welcome.''

The spectacular is ``hosted'' by Joy and the other Emotions from the Pixar Animation Studios films ``Inside Out'' and ``Inside Out 2.'' It includes music and moments from other Pixar Animation Studios films including ``Turning Red'' and ``The Incredibles,'' and such Walt Disney Animation Studios movies as ``A Goofy Movie,'' ``Tangled'' and ``Encanto.''

Park guests will be able to vote on the Disneyland app for one of four different Emotions -- Sadness, Anger, Disgust or Envy -- to be featured in special scenes throughout both of that day's shows.

The "Paint the Night'' parade will return to Disneyland with more than 1 million LED lights. The float inspired by Disney Animation's "Frozen" will return to the parade for the first time since its initial run.

Another "nighttime spectacular'' returning to Disneyland is "Wondrous Journeys,'' a multimedia show paying homage to the Walt Disney Animation Studios and will include fireworks on select nights. The "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!'' parade will also return to Disney California Adventure.

"Wondrous Journeys'' and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!'' will temporarily pause for seasonal Halloween and Christmas entertainment offerings, then resume later.

The more than 70 themed menu items include the "Celebration Churro,'' rolled in sugar and topped with marbled blue raspberry icing drizzle and sprinkles; "70th Celebration Macaroooon'' filled with birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake center, finished with a chocolate birthday hat; "70th Celebration Cake.'' layers of pound cake, cherry compote, confetti cake, vanilla bean white chocolate mousse, and lemon curd pastry cream covered with a white chocolate ganache buttercream; and ``Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA,'' a single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus and tropical fruit flavors.