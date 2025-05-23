Property owner fatally shoots person during possible break-in near Riverside

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KESQ) - A property owner fatally shot a man he alleged broke into his El Sobrante home, but authorities said today the matter was still under investigation to sort out exactly what happened and why.

The deadly confrontation occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday, in the unincorporated community situated between Riverside to the north and Lake Mathews to the south, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Alberto Loureiro said the homeowner, whose identity was not disclosed, called 911 and requested help, telling the dispatcher "an unknown male was attempting to break into the residence."

The homeowner also stated he had armed himself with a gun.

During the 911 call, "the suspect forced his way into the residence and was shot by the homeowner," Loureiro said.

Patrol deputies and paramedics reached the location minutes later, at which point the alleged burglar, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene

Deputies questioned the property owner, but the matter was soon turned over to the Central Homicide Unit for additional investigation, Loureiro said, without specifying what detectives uncovered after speaking with the man at the sheriff's Lake Mathews station.

The sergeant said detectives intend to present the matter to the District Attorney's Office for further analysis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.