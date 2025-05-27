Riverside County Democratic Chair defends state Sen. Cervantes after DUI citation

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The head of the Riverside County Democratic Party today denounced the treatment of state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, following a DUI citation in Sacramento, calling it an attempt to intimidate a woman in power.

Joy Silver issued a public statement defending Cervantes, who was cited for misdemeanor DUI on May 19 after a collision near the state Capitol.

"This was not a routine encounter. It followed a violent collision and a hospital visit, yet she was treated as a suspect instead of a survivor," Silver said in a statement. "That choice reflects something deeper -- a culture that punishes dissent and seeks to intimidate women in power. The Riverside County Democratic Party stands with Senator Cervantes."

According to CalMatters, Cervantes, 37, was driving in downtown Sacramento when a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck her black sedan. She was taken to a nearby hospital around 1:30 p.m., Sacramento police spokesperson Officer Allison Smith said.

Officers met with Cervantes at the hospital, determined she was under the influence, cited her with a misdemeanor DUI and released her, police said.

"I want to be clear: I did nothing wrong," Cervantes said in a statement.

Silver said toxicology and medical reports later confirmed that Cervantes had no alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

Cervantes, who was elected to the state Senate in November after serving eight years in the Assembly, represents the 31st District, which includes Jurupa Valley and parts of Corona, Eastvale and Riverside.