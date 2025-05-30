33 spectators banned from MLS games following brawls at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - Nearly three dozen people who allegedly took part in a series of brawls last weekend during San Diego FC's match against the LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium have been indefinitely banned from all club and Major League Soccer events, San Diego FC announced today.

The decision stems from last Saturday's fight in the stands of Snapdragon Stadium, which saw a large group of people throwing punches and objects at each other.

According to San Diego FC, 33 people have been identified as taking part in the fighting and the club is working with Major League Soccer, stadium and law enforcement officials to confirm those individuals' identities and enforce the bans. The club said the brawl continues to be under review and further actions could be taken.

Security protocols at Snapdragon Stadium will also be enhanced in response to the brawl, the club said.

"The behavior exhibited by these individuals is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a club,'' San Diego FC said in a statement. "We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for all fans. ...We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure -- where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love. There is no place for violence in our sport. We ask all fans to uphold the values of our Club and help protect the integrity of the matchday experience for everyone."