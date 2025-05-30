Parole Recommended for Former Manson Follower

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A state parole board panel today recommended parole for former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, who is serving a life prison term for her role in the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders.

Krenwinkel, now 77, was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in 1971 for participating with fellow Manson family members Charles "Tex" Watson and Leslie Van Houten in the Aug. 9, 1969, killings of the seven-months-pregnant actress Sharon Tate, Thomas Jay Sebring, Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Earl Parent and the slayings of grocers Leno and Rosemary La Bianca the following day.

She originally received a death sentence, but it was reduced to life in prison under a California Supreme Court ruling that invalidated all death sentences before 1972.

The parole board panel's recommendation is subject to a review by the full Board of Parole Hearings and Gov. Gavin Newsom, which can take up to 150 days, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A parole board panel had recommended parole for Krenwinkel in May 2022, but the parole grant was reversed by the governor in August 2022, according to records from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.